A woman who admitted to her part in multiple sexual assaults against a teenage girl known to her will testify against her co-defendant and husband Duayne Richard Peters when his case goes to trial.

Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters was back before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday, two months after she pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

She faces up to three years in prison, but her plea deal calls for all that time to be suspended at sentencing.

The court will set her sentencing hearing after she testifies at Duayne Peters' trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

Duayne Peters decided not to take the government’s plea offer.

He remains under house arrest facing charges of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

The couple were arrested last year after the now 18-year-old victim allegedly told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.