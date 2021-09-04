A former Catholic school finance officer admitted she stole thousands of dollars from her employer and did the same from her prior job at the Guam Department of Education.

Tiffany Naputi Sablan, 35, pleaded guilty to theft as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday.

It was said in court that the case involves $17,499 that was taken from Saint Anthony Catholic School and more than $10,000 stolen from Guam DOE.

The court deferred accepting the plea, however, until the parties finalize the exact amount that Sablan would have to pay back to the victims.

She is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 21 to finalize that amount.

2018 theft

According to Post files, the Catholic school reported $17,499 in funds collected between February to May 2018 had been unaccounted for. Sablan was accused of altering records of amounts to be deposited and used checks from the previous day's collections to make up for cash that was not deposited in the day's bank run.

Details of the theft involving Guam DOE were not discussed in the hearing on Thursday but Sablan had appealed before the Civil Service Commission to get her government job back.

The Civil Service case was paused in 2018 while waiting for the outcome of another job termination case that was appealed in the local Supreme Court.

Sablan was charged with theft as a second-degree felony in 2018. However, details of her plea agreement have not yet been made public.

In the St. Anthony case, she altered records of amounts to be deposited and used checks from the previous day's collections to make up for cash that was not deposited in the day's bank run, the prosecution stated in court documents.

She initially told authorities that it was her duty to ensure that the deposit documentation and entries into the finance system were correct but that she must have made a mistake, court documents stated

(Daily Post Staff)