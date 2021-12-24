Woman dead after crash

A 30-year-old woman died two days before Christmas after she was hit by a car on Marine Corps Drive in Upper Tumon.

Police identified the woman as Joanne Gayo Cabuag of Harmon.

Investigators with the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division were able to locate a family member of the woman just hours after the incident, according to Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD acting spokesperson.

At around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers from Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded to a call reporting an auto-pedestrian crash on the northbound lanes of Route 1. Police said the crash occurred near Dos Amantes Plaza in Upper Tumon.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said medics arrived shortly after getting the call. They found the pedestrian, a woman, unconscious.

Medics performed CPR en route to Guam Regional Medical City, Chargualaf said.

As with serious crashes, GPD's Highway Patrol Division was activated to assume the investigation.

Savella said GRMC's attending physician pronounced the woman dead Thursday morning.

Police haven't announced an arrest or anyone being taken in for questioning.

Savella said the case is still open and police are investigating the factors that led to the fatal crash. Also known as Route 1, Marine Corps Drive is the busiest thoroughfare on island.

For several hours Thursday, going into the morning rush hour, police had to close northbound lanes. Drivers heading toward Dededo were forced to take smaller roads through the Carlos Heights area.