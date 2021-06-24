A woman who was accused of being in the passenger seat of a stolen Jeep that allegedly left Guam police officers on a chase denied the charges filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam.

Leilani Kaitlyn Wright, 20, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Richard Dirkx told the court that his client waives her right to a speedy trial.

She is scheduled back in court before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena at a later date.

Wright was charged with theft of a motor vehicle by complicity as a second-degree felony and hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony for alleged part in the crime.

Co-defendant Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 26, has pleaded not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony. He denied the special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

On May 9, officers responded to a report of a stolen Jeep in Tamuning.

The victim’s phone was still inside the stolen vehicle, which assisted police in tracking down the suspects, court documents state.

The suspects allegedly led officers on a chase from Maina to Dededo before GPD managed to stop them along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

As one officer approached, the Jeep reversed, rammed into a patrol car before accelerating forward and ramming into another patrol car, and hitting an officer’s leg, court documents state.

Three officers fired shots at the Jeep, which managed to flee, police said.

The stolen vehicle was located in the Chalan Emsley. Authorities approached a residence where they saw red dirt tracks at the entrance and found the alleged suspects apparently pretending to sleep.

Additionally, Wright was accused of allegedly head-butting the arresting officer.

Wright also pleaded not guilty to a separate drug possession case from 2020 during Wednesday’s hearing.