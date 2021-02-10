Forty-eight-year-old Monalisa Cabrera Kusterbeck denied the allegations filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam in a case alleging a young girl was sexually molested.

Through her defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld, Kusterbeck pleaded not guilty to child abuse as a misdemeanor before Judge Dana Gutierrez on Tuesday.

She waived her right to a speedy trial and is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

It was said in court that she has a potential plea agreement with the government.

Monalisa Kusterbeck and her husband Gilberto Florendo Kusterbeck, 46, were arrested in February 2020 after a 10-year-old girl told police she had allegedly been touched inappropriately by a man known to her on two occasions.

Gilberto Kusterbeck was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

The first reported incident allegedly occurred when the victim was 9 and was sleeping at a Santa Rita residence. The second reported incident allegedly occurred in early 2019 while the victim was sleeping at a home in Barrigada.

The victim reported the incidents to Monalisa Kusterbeck, but she allegedly forgave her husband and told the victim not to tell anyone what happened.