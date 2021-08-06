Woman denies federal charges in case kept secret

A woman has denied the allegations in a federal indictment filed against her in the District Court of Guam.

Sally Cruz Roberto appeared virtually before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment.

The case was unsealed June 15, however, the charges against Roberto remain a secret.

Parties have neither released details of the case, nor have they explained why the charges against Roberto have not been made public.

She remains out of jail.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 6 before Senior Judge John Coughenour.