A woman facing drug charges denied the allegations filed against her in the District Court of Guam.

Rebecca Rose San Nicolas Morta, 39, was charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Court documents state that the defendant knowingly and intentionally attempted to possess the drugs on Jan. 31, 2020 and continued to Feb. 4, 2020.

Morta pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero told the court that Morta had children inside the residence when federal agents found drugs.

The indictment was handed down on Sept. 15 and was only unsealed Wednesday. The indictment includes a notice of forfeiture.

Morta was released on her own personal recognizance.

Her trial is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2022.