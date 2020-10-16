Woman denies federal marriage fraud charges

A woman who faces federal charges of marriage fraud denied the allegations filed against her in the District Court of Guam.

Jocelyn Rojas Taitano pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

She was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and marriage fraud.

The case was confidential until it was unsealed on Oct. 8. Details of the allegations have not been made public.

Taitano was allowed to remain out of jail under certain conditions. She's barred from leaving Guam without permission by the court.

She is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 22.

The case also names Nam Hoon Kim and Mi Soon Lee.

Lee was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday as well.

However, the U.S. Probation Office was not able to contact her after she failed to show up to the arraignment hearing.

The court gave Lee an opportunity to appear at another hearing set for Oct. 22.

A hearing for defendant Kim has not been scheduled.