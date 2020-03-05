A woman who was arrested with her husband on sexual assault allegations denied the charges against her in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, 46, pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as first-degree felonies. She also denied the special allegation of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim.

She asserted her right to a speedy trial and is scheduled back in court on March 12.

Her husband and co-defendant, Duayne Richard Peters, 46, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim.

According to court documents, the victim, now 18, told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and Duayne Peters had included the victim during sex and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, documents state.

The incidents allegedly started when the victim was about 11 or 12 years old and continued through January 2019.