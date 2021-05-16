The woman charged in last month’s killing of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez denied the charges filed her in an indictment in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Joyner Scott Sked, a mother of six, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Friday for arraignment.

Defense attorney William Pole entered the not guilty plea on her behalf and waived her right to a speedy trial.

Sked along with her boyfriend, Rudy Quinata, were indicted and charged with murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony. The charges against Sked are accompanied by a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Quinata has since pleaded not guilty.

Sked is being held on a $100,000 cash bail while her boyfriend is held on $50,000 cash bail.

Sanchez was beaten and stabbed at least 10 times, according to court documents.