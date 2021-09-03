A 56-year-old woman died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Dededo Friday morning.

The woman was transported to Guam Regional Medical City where she was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians.

Two people in the second vehicle were also transported to GRMC for treatment.

This is the second deadly road crash on Guam in two days. On Thursday, two young men who were cousins died after their vehicle slammed into a power pole on Route 4, Chalan Pago.

The death on Friday is the 13th fatality on Guam roads this year, according to the Guam Police Department.

On Friday, around 10:20 a.m., traffic investigators assigned to GPD’S Highway Patrol Division were activated to assume the fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive, by the intersection of Route 28 or Ysengsong Road in Dededo.

Preliminary reports suggest that a gray Nissan Kicks was traveling north on the middle lane when a gray Hyundai Tucson, traveling south, collided with the Nissan Kicks on the northbound lane.

The woman who died was driving the Tucson.

"This crash investigation remains open as crash investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash," according to GPD.

Lanes that were previously closed during the investigation have opened.

(Daily Post Staff)