Woman dies following Thursday morning crash

A woman, estimated to be 30 years old, died following an early morning crash.

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of Route 1, also known as Marine Corps Drive past the Dos Amantes Plaza in Upper Tumon.

Officers from the Guam Police Department's Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said medics arrived shortly after getting the call. They found a woman who looked to be unconscious. Medics performed CPR en route to the hospital.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

When GPD officers arrived, they were able to conduct their assessment and GPD’s Highway Patrol Division was activated to assume the investigation.

A woman, possibly local, approximately 30 years of age, was transported to GRMC where she was pronounced deceased by the attending physician. A next of kin has yet to be identified and contacted, said GPD acting spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The Investigation is ongoing.