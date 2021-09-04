A 53-year-old woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning in Dededo.

The woman was transported to Guam Regional Medical City where she was later pronounced dead by attending physicians.

Two people in the second vehicle also were transported to GRMC for treatment.

This is the second deadly road crash on Guam in two days. On Thursday, cousins Austin Malur, 25, and Jalvin Retoglig, 21, died after their vehicle slammed into a power pole on Route 4 in Chalan Pago just after midnight Thursday.

The death on Friday is the 13th fatality on Guam roads this year, according to the Guam Police Department.

Around 10:20 a.m. Friday, traffic investigators assigned to GPD’S Highway Patrol Division were activated to investigate the two-vehicle crash on Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, at the intersection of Route 28, or Ysengsong Road.

A gray Nissan Kicks was traveling north on the middle lane when a gray Hyundai Tucson, traveling south, collided with the Nissan Kicks on the northbound lane, according to police.

The woman who died was driving the Tucson.

"This crash investigation remains open as crash investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash," GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said.