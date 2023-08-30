Woman faces 3 years for meth possession

A woman faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty of possessing methamphetamine earlier this year.

On Friday, a jury in the Superior Court of Guam found Colleen Sherise Castillon Yurko guilty of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to charging documents, Yurko was stopped by an officer with the Guam Police Department on March 27 in Tamuning after she was seen to be driving a car with no headlights or taillights on.

After being pulled over, Yurko was observed to be "sweating profusely" even though the air conditioner was on. Police reported she was stuttering and "looking inside and outside the vehicle."

When asked if "she was OK," Yurko stated her driver's license was expired and didn't know where it was. She later provided her passport, which was also expired after looking through multiple bags in the car.

According to court documents, Yurko also appeared to be patting herself down as if she were looking for something before giving officers consent to search the vehicle.

The officer found a makeshift glass pipe with a cracked end in the center console. Yurko then allegedly said there was another pipe under the front passenger seat. Both pipes contained brown and white residue suspected to be meth.

The residue was tested and resulted in a presumptive positive for meth, according to the magistrate's complaint.

AG statement

After Yurko was found guilty, the Office of the Attorney General issued a press release explaining the jury had returned its verdict in about an hour.

The release stated the prosecution will be seeking the maximum sentence of three years, calling the verdict another victory for the AG's office.

"It is another meth-related crime that could have been used against us and our loved ones. Meth addiction more often than not results in (us) becoming victims of meth addicts," the release stated.

"We are committed to prosecuting meth dealers and meth addicts to the fullest extent of our laws. Murder, rape and robbery, as well as thefts and home invasions accompany meth addiction in our community," the release added. The AG's office thanked the jurors for their time, as well as the presiding judge and the Guam Police Department.