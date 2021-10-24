A 42-year-old woman is accused of robbing a woman known to her at the parking lot of a Tamuning store.

The Guam Police Department received a call about an assault at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 20, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

They met a woman who said she was in a car waiting for a friend when Racheal Nauta allegedly entered the car and started punching her face before grabbing a pouch, as well as a cellphone and car keys, according to court documents. They struggled over the items before the victim away and ran into the store to call police and the defendant fled. Nauta is also known as Racheal Renee Perez Nauta, documents state.

The victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital. She had strained her fingers and had "redness to her facial area,” documents state. The victim said the defendant made off with her cellphone and keys, documents state.

On Oct. 22, police tracked down the defendant, after getting a tip on her location. According to documents, Nauta told police she "reacted out of anger." She said she grabbed the car keys from the ignition to prevent the victim from leaving and denied taking the victim’s phone, documents state.

Nauta faces theft and robbery as a third-degree felonies and family violence as a misdemeanor.