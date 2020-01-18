Financial problems and meth drove a 44-year-old woman to commit theft, according to documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

She now faces multiple charges for allegedly stealing, among other things, a Rolex watch, which she allegedly pawned, court documents state.

Georgina Marie Charfauros, who goes by several other names, most commonly Georgina Cundiff, faces charges of burglary as a second-degree felony, theft as a second-degree felony with a special allegation of vulnerable victim enhancement, identity theft as a third-degree felony, and theft as a misdemeanor, according to the magistrate's complaint.

The Guam Police Department had received reports on two separate occasions in which she was a suspect, court documents state.

On July 23, 2019, Charfauros was allegedly seen on surveillance video with something in her hands as she walked out of a Tamuning home on Farenholt Avenue.

The incident was reported to police on July 24, 2019, after the 80-year-old homeowner was contacted by his son, who had seen the surveillance video, court documents state.

According to the complaint, the homeowner reported $30,000 worth of jewelry, including a Rolex watch, had been stolen.

When police interviewed Charfauros, she said she went to the Tamuning house to clean it. However, the homeowner wasn't home, so she entered through an unlocked back door and took one watch, which she allegedly sold to a pawn shop because of financial problems and "ice," court documents state.

When police checked, the pawn shop was able to produce a photocopy of her identification card and the watch, court documents state.

The homeowner identified Charfauros as the woman in the video and stated that he knew her from past experience. The homeowner had returned to his residence to see Charfauros looking through a window. She then asked him for a car jack but then left, documents state.

Stolen wallet

On Nov. 18, 2019, a man known to Charfauros told police that after giving her a ride in his car, his debit card in his wallet was missing, documents stated.

He said his bank notified him of transactions at two gas stations, court documents state. The total loss, including the withdrawal and the wallet, was $208.

Charfauros allegedly said she was authorized to use the man’s Bank of Guam debit card. She said she purchased a cellphone at a Mobil gas station and then purchased minutes for the phone at the Anigua 76 gas station.

When asked how Charfauros was able to use the debit card since identification is requested by the cashiers, she uttered it was the cashier's fault, and denied the alleged theft.