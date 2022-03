The body of a woman was found early Thursday morning in the water off Tagachang Beach Park in Yona.

Rescue units with the Guam Fire Department were called in response to a report of a missing swimmer around 3 a.m.

First responders found and recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman about 150 meters outside the reef, according to GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

Her identity has not been released.

No other information was provided about the incident.