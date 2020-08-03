A mother of three minor children has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison for conspiring to bring methamphetamine from California to Guam between February and March 2017.

At least 680 grams of meth was seized by law enforcement on March 22, 2017, Post files state.

The sentence is less than the 51 months recommended by the prosecution.

Much of Tuesday's hearing for Lucille Torres revolved around her cooperation with law enforcement and how that should affect her sentence.

Torres' attorney, Curtis Vandeveld, asked a federal detective if he believed the information his client was providing about the "Hocog operation" placed her well-being at risk.

The detective said Torres did have concerns.

"Hocog" refers to Luis Hocog, who is alleged to have run a substantial methamphetamine distribution operation on Guam, based on statements from Torres and other investigators, according to the detective.

Hocog died in September 2018. The death was due to natural causes, as a result of cardiomegaly, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Vandeveld argued that just because action could not be taken against Hocog, that doesn't mean the information provided by his client was not valuable.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood noted the information about Hocog.

"He's running ... the drug enterprise from prison? What the heck is he doing on the phone from the prison facility talking to this defendant and telling her what to do?" the judge said.

Federal prosecutor Laura Sambataro said Torres was essentially functioning as a bookkeeper and working with another defendant, Jose Quitugua, to operate Hocog's drug operation while Hocog was detained.

"(Hocog) says he got ahold of her through Messenger on Facebook? How is a prisoner getting access to Messenger on Facebook?" Tydingco-Gatwood said.

Vandeveld said cellphones were being smuggled into the Mangilao adult correctional facility and this was part of the charges against Department of Corrections officers in a contraband scheme some years ago.

Torres' substantial assistance came in the case against Quitugua and the arrest of another defendant, Maria Untalan, according to Sambataro. The credit for information on Hocog is part of the credit for Quitugua, she added later.

In sentencing Torres to 45 months, Tydingco-Gatewood said she was taking into strong consideration Torres' cooperation against DOC officers.

"The fact that you are putting yourself at risk not only against the (drug users), ... but also now law enforcement," the chief judge said.

Torres had given the officers money and drugs, according to the presentencing report, Tydingco-Gatewood said.