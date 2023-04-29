A woman was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for dealing drugs.

Vhavna Kumari Damai appeared Thursday in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for the charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Damai was indicted in 2020 after she was in a car crash and it was discovered she had almost two pounds of 100% pure meth, 56 morphine tablets and $32,531 in cash, according to court records.

On July 14, 2020, Damai admitted she entered into a year-and-half-long conspiracy to deal the methamphetamine. She admitted the cash found came from drug sales and she also purchased a 2013 Infiniti G37 coupe.

A further search of Damai's residence resulted in authorities finding scales, a drug ledger and a white board with drug distribution written on it, court records state.

Damai pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2021.

Leading up to Damai's sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors in a memorandum recommended Damai be given 78 months, or about 6-1/2 years in prison, which was eventually the sentence handed down to her by Judge Alex Munson.

Throughout Damai's case, details of it remained under seal and unavailable to the public. According to Post files, Damai had told authorities she had made enemies in the "drug world."

Post files also show Damai is a certified dog groomer and stylist on the island.