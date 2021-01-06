A woman who was among a handful of people arrested in connection with a federal drug case involving 105 grams of meth was sentenced to serve 70 months in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Cynthia Leon Guerrero Paulino, 46, appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

“Cynthia, you are so skinny. Is that because you are taking drugs?” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “Why did you get involved with all this? What happened? How could somebody like you, a daughter of Guam, get so involved with drugs?”

“Bad choices,” said Paulino.

It was said in court that Paulino’s drug addiction started when she was 15.

“I already made the choice of changing my life. I’ve been clean for two years,” Paulino said when asked what she plans to do after she is released from prison.

Paulino remains free while waiting for the designation of a federal prison for her to begin her sentence, possibly in California. Tydingco-Gatewood recommended that Paulino be placed under a drug treatment program while in prison.

The court also granted her request to travel to visit her daughter in North Carolina before she begins serving her time.

“Don’t blow it,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

Paulino pleaded guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

Paulino was among six others who were arrested in November 2018 after a traffic stop at the Marbo Cave area led to two police raids, and the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, firearms and more than $540,000.

One of the search warrants, which was executed in Agana Heights, resulted in the seizure of 4 ounces of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of marijuana and $15,000 in cash, Post files state.

The investigation also led to a search warrant at a Coast360 branch related to Paulino's arrest, where authorities found $510,000 in cash and other assets locked in a safety deposit box.