Defendant Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, 46, shed tears inside the courtroom as a Superior Court of Guam judge discussed the criminal charges filed against her on Monday involving sexual assault on a child when she was as young as 9.

The defendant is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Peters and her husband, Duayne Richard Peters, 46, were arrested on Sunday after Guam police followed up on a criminal sexual conduct complaint reported about one year ago.

The Guam Office of the Attorney General decided to release Duayne Peters from prison and gave him a notice to appear at a later date. There was no specific reason given why Natasha Peters was held in jail while her husband was released.

The prosecution stated in court documents Natasha admitted to police she and her husband included the victim during sex and that Duayne had sex with them both.

Natasha also told investigators she watched Duayne use a vibrator on the victim when she was only 9 or 10 years old at the time, documents state.

Natasha Peters was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as a first-degree felony and two counts second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. Both charges included a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

Natasha Peters' attorney disagreed with the charges.

“I would move to dismiss all of these charges and counts,” said defense attorney Ali Nusbaum. “She is charged with complicity which requires that somehow she seduced or aided another in the commission of this CSC. According to the declaration, all that’s alleged is mere presence at one event and yet there are four alleged events. There is no allegation that our client engaged in sexual contact. I just don’t read it that way.”

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan questioned the charges filed by the prosecution and ultimately dismissed one count of the second-degree sexual assault with the special allegation.

“The court does not find sufficient probable cause for count two of the second charge. The court will dismiss count two of the second charge as well as the special allegation vulnerable victim without prejudice at this time,” the judge said.

Natasha Peters is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 27.

According to court documents, the alleged victim, who is now 18 and known to the Peters couple, told police that she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her as Richard Peters.

On Sunday, Guam police identified the man as Duayne Richard Peters who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, child abuse and family violence. His case did not go before a judge on Monday.

Duayne Peters was operating a store on Guam but he later moved to Saipan. Peters was arrested at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was made aware of the case against him.

The alleged sexual assaults continued through January 2019, the victim told police.

The victim also told authorities that the male suspect used a vibrator on her that he kept in a closet, court document state.

In one incident, the victim told authorities she was on a bed with Duayne and Natasha Peters when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the male defendant.