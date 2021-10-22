A man has been arrested and charged after being accused of attacking a woman known to him with a metal pipe.

Kero Mako, 59, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, a witness told police they saw the suspect hitting the victim with a pipe before the victim ran away.

The suspect then dropped the pipe and followed the victim before he allegedly choked her and punched her face multiple times.

Officers made the arrest and confiscated the metal pipe, documents state.