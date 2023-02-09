A man found covered in blood by officers with the Guam Police Department was charged and accused of threatening to have a woman killed.

On Jan. 29, Ben Castro Crisostomo was found in a truck covered in blood after police responded to a report of a disturbance in Maite, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

While Crisostomo was taken to the hospital, officers spoke with a woman who said, she “had to hit (the) defendant with a hammer to protect the children.”

She explained that, in the morning of that same day, Crisostomo allegedly refused to let anyone leave the residence and that he picked up her 2-year-old child by the chin and threw the child to the wall. Crisostomo also threatened to hurt another child, an 8-month-old, and the woman's grandmother, the complaint stated.

Crisostomo allegedly was “twisting a swing in the room with one of the children in it, making the swing hit the wall,” the complaint stated.

In addition, the woman said Crisostomo threatened to “green light” her. According to the woman, that meant that he, allegedly, would have someone kill her. The woman also accused Crisostomo of poking her leg with a pocket knife.

Police spoke again with the woman on Feb. 3, when they observed bruises on her elbows, legs and chest. A doctor told officers there were red marks on the 2-year-old's chest, according to the complaint.

Crisostomo denied the conduct to police and said he didn't want the woman to get in trouble because “he does not want her kids to not have a mother in their lives.”

Crisostomo was charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing as third-degree felonies and child abuse and family violence as misdemeanors.

According to Crisostomo's past criminal history provided by the Office of the Attorney General, he has been convicted five times, between 2003 and 2010, which include two drug possession charges, criminal trespass, theft of property and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prior to Crisostomo's arrest, a bench warrant was issued in a 2020 case for failing to appear for a court hearing, according to the AG's office. The AG's office estimated Crisostomo may serve 12 years if convicted of charges in this latest assault case.