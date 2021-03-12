Federal drug defendant Vhavna Kumari Damai admitted she used marijuana on March 3 and methamphetamine on Feb. 20 after she failed two drug tests while waiting for her case to go to trial in the District Court of Guam.

The Adult Probation Office also reported that Damai missed a drug test in early February.

“She admits, your honor,” defense attorney Peter Perez said during a hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

She will continue to undergo treatment at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

On Feb. 12, Damai was placed on home detention and electronic monitoring after she admitted she had used marijuana and meth. She is scheduled to appear back in court on April 13.

The certified dog groomer has since pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Prosecutors allege that Damai was caught with approximately 2 pounds of meth with 100% purity, morphine pills, a drug ledger and about $32,531 in cash.

Prosecutors say the alleged conspiracy spanned from January 2019 to July 5, 2020.

The federal government has also sought the forfeiture of the cash as well as a 2013 Infiniti G37 coupe.