A woman who is among three people accused in a federal bid-ridding case is expected to deny the charges filed against her in a superseding indictment in the District Court of Guam.

Jayanika Lawrence, through defense attorney Briana Kottke, filed a waiver of her presence at Thursday's hearing. She has since relocated to Portland, Oregon.

Lawrence states that she received a copy of the new indictment and pleads not guilty to each and every charge, court documents state.

Lawrence, along with her father and former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee on Guam John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence and Thomas Marler, a former University of Guam researcher and professor, is accused of rigging bids for UOG projects funded by the Navy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Jayanika Lawrence and her father participated in the bid-rigging scheme as co-conspirators, documents state.

The alleged conspiracy included creating false bids so the grants would be awarded to companies under the control of the defendants.

The charges filed against the trio include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

John Lawrence and Marler are scheduled to be arraigned today before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.