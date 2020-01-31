Woman in counterfeit scheme admits to violations

A woman convicted in a federal cash counterfeit case admitted that she violated the conditions of her supervised release.

Reneelinette Penarubia Mesa appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Thursday.

The U.S. Probation Office alleged that Mesa communicated or interacted with someone engaged in criminal activity, which is a violation of her release conditions.

According to court documents, Mesa was arrested in Agat on Jan. 6, along with several others.

Among those Mesa was found with were Jason Ray Casil, a felon who had an outstanding warrant for a 2018 drug case in the Superior Court, Jesse Pinaula Jr., who also had an active warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case in local court and Ivan John Toves Guerrero, who was arrested, as well, on a new charge of drug possession.

Authorities confiscated the illegal drugs at the residence and in Guerrero's car, documents state.

Mesa was taken back into custody by U.S. Marshals.

The court will issue its report and recommendation to the chief judge.

Counterfeit scheme

Mesa’s initial run-in with the law involved a 2013 counterfeit currency scheme, in which she and co-defendants created fake U.S. currency through “bleaching.” Mesa used chemicals to remove the ink from small denomination bills and then reprinted larger denominations on the bleached paper using a computer. She was arrested on a charge of making purchases at the Micronesia Mall and receiving legitimate bills as change.

She received a 14-month prison sentence with credit for time served and five years' supervised release, Post files state.

But, on May 8, 2017, Mesa was placed back in prison for four months for violating her supervised release after she failed to report for drug testing; unlawfully used controlled substances; failed to report to the probation officer; and failed to provide a urine specimen for drug testing.

In 2018, she also admitted to associating with felons, Post files state.