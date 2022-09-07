Woman in home during Dededo burglary

A woman's home was burglarized in the middle of the day, and she was in another room while the theft occurred.

Marie Ibardolasa, 26, of Dededo, had gotten home from her job teaching at Tiyan High School last Friday to get ready for a night out when someone broke in.

"I was getting ready from around 3:30 (p.m.) to a little after 4 (p.m.) when all of it happened," said Ibardolasa.

"There were actually a lot of dogs barking so I just assumed the dogs were barking because my roommates were home," she added.

Ibardolasa then went to grab something from her work bag in the living room.

"I walk out of my room, and I kind of hear somebody just, like, running - and again, I assumed it was my roommate who was running after the dog because they usually do that whenever we open the door," Ibardolasa said.

It was then she noticed a figure running by a side window of the house.

She initially assumed the individual broke in through her front door, despite remembering she always keeps it locked.

Ibardolasa later found a window in another room wide open with scattered items, indicating that's where the burglar entered her home.

She eventually discovered her roommate's speaker and a laptop, iPad, wallet and her students' work were taken from her bag.

Video

Shortly after the break-in, Ibardolasa reported the incident to the Guam Police Department. She also posted a video showing the burglary from inside her home on social media, in an attempt to get their items back.

"We, luckily, had an indoor camera that is facing the living room and the dining area so that's how we were able to see that we were broken into," Ibardolasa said of the video that showed the individual taking a bag before running toward the door.

The individual was wearing bright yellow shoes and a blue bandana over their face.

Reactions

Since the incident, Ibardolasa has had mixed feelings over not leaving her room when the trespasser was there, including fear.

"I was really angry and scared because my house was broken into while I was home, so who wouldn't be scared for their life," she said, before sharing how lucky she felt she wasn't hurt.

The burglary has encouraged Ibardolasa and her roommates to further secure their home to prevent future break-ins, also taking into consideration a neighbor's home was burglarized earlier that week.

Despite the precautions, however, Ibardolasa no longer feels safe in her home.

"Even with what we tried to do our windows, double checking and locking our doors - I still don't feel safe," Ibardolasa said.