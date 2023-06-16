Juanita Moser Martinez, who, along with Raymond Martinez, has been charged with jury tampering in a 2018 federal drug case, has been authorized to travel to Texas for a little more than a month beginning in late July to accompany her daughter, who's registering for college.

Their time together will allow her daughter to adjust to her new surroundings, according to the District Court of Guam order filed June 13, which noted the federal government and the U.S. Probation Office didn't object to the travel request because Martinez has been compliant with the terms of her release.

Juanita and Raymond Martinez were the couple who, in 2018, went on trial for the second time after being accused of bringing $2.5 million worth of illegal drugs to Guam from California.

The case resulted in a mistrial and was transferred to federal court in California, where the pair pleaded guilty and were sentenced to four years in federal prison and placed on a year of supervised release.

After returning to Guam, the couple was charged with jury tampering in October 2022, related to the 2018 drug trial. The case also implicated former police officer John "Boom" Mantanona, an investigator, whom the couple allegedly hired as a "messenger" during their trial, according to a superseding indictment.

Mantanona allegedly helped the pair influence two jurors and an alternate juror to issue a not guilty verdict in the 2018 case.

In addition to paying the jurors $1,000 cash for their assistance, Mantanona allegedly "would call persons to attend the Martinez-Moser trial in order to influence jurors by their presence to vote (not guilty)," according to an indictment, which also stated Mantanona paid people he recruited $100 to influence the jurors.

Mantanona's brother, William Mantanona, was one of the men recruited. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2021 to six months in prison.

Jury selection and trial for the Martinez couple was previously set for Oct. 10, but was rescheduled to February 2024.

Prosecutors and the defense filed a stipulated motion to continue pretrial and trial dates by 120 days, stating it should be enough time for the parties to recover from impacts brought on by Typhoon Mawar, as well as to address pending discovery issues and scheduling conflicts, and prepare for trial.

The court ordered the continuance June 6.