While the woman accusing a former port police officer and known suruhanu of rape didn’t specifically say "no" or "stop" she did say what she told him essentially meant "no."

The woman, when she was again questioned by the prosecution on Wednesday, said she did tell Frank "Ko" San Nicolas she had sexual trauma because she believed that would prevent him from escalating the situation to a point she could not "really come back from."

She also testified that she told him she did not want to be penetrated, believing that San Nicolas, as a former police officer and suruhanu, had the capacity to understand what she meant.

"That was a 'no,'" the woman said Wednesday afternoon.

"That was my way of speaking and expressing. By saying I do not want to be penetrated ... and that means 'no,'" she added, breaking into tears shortly after.

The defense had keyed in, from the beginning of the trial, that the woman had never said "no" to actions involved in the alleged sexual assault.

San Nicolas is accused of taking the woman to a remote cave for a spiritual massage in May 2020, which led to the alleged rape.

Throughout cross-examination, defense Attorney Jay Arriola went over the victim's history as a dancer or stripper, and whether she's had experiences with unwanted advances and what she did in those situations.

During opening for the trial, Arriola advised jurors that it is up to them to decide how truthful the plaintiff is when testifying about her allegations.

“No means no. ‘Oh, don’t penetrate me.’ That doesn’t necessarily mean ‘no,’” he said at the time.

The prosecution, on the other hand, told jurors that San Nicolas had fooled the woman, and made her believe nothing sexual was going to happen in the cave.

"And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the key. There was no consent for sex," Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto said during her opening at the start of trial.

San Nicolas was acquitted in the first sexual assault case against him, which involved a different woman.