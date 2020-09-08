A man who allegedly told police he had been drinking beer with a woman before she passed out has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

According to court documents, the woman, 40, told police she first met 44-year-old Bradley P. Sato on Aug. 29 after she rode a bus to the Hagåtña pool area.

She told officers they spoke for a while before she gave Sato $20 to buy beer, documents state. The pair drank before the woman waved down a ride to take her to a store in Asan. Sato got into the car as well, documents state.

The woman ran errands at the store before she went to the jungle area to rest, documents state.

She said she later felt someone taking off her pants and underwear before she saw Sato was on top of her.

The woman kicked Sato off, forcing him to run away, documents state.

She said the first time she called police, they never showed up. The woman also claimed her passport was in her pocket that night, but that it had gone missing.

Woman spots suspect

On Saturday, the woman saw Sato again at the Hagåtña pool and called police. This time, she said, the police arrived.

Sato allegedly told officers that "the girl was drunk" and admitted he had sexually assaulted the woman.

He said they had been drinking beer the night of Aug. 29 when he later saw the woman "passed out, naked on the bottom half," documents state.

He allegedly said he had tried to wake her up by shaking her when he got scared and ran away, picking up the woman's passport in the process.

Sato was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said police are looking into the woman's accusations. Tapao added that the Guam Police Department takes all calls seriously, especially those as serious as criminal sexual conduct, which he said are treated with top priority.