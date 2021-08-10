A mother who admitted she lied that her child died at birth so she could make a claim on a military group life insurance benefit will not have to spend another day in prison for her crime.

Amberlynn Jessica Arce, 25, was sentenced to time served before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Arce spent the past 12 days in Department of Corrections custody after she tested positive for using marijuana while awaiting sentencing.

She will be placed on two years of supervised release.

The court also recommended that her case be transferred to West Virginia, where her family has since relocated.

The U.S. Probation Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office both recommended a sentence of time served, as the defendant had accepted responsibility for her actions.

"Why would anybody do this?" said Tydingco-Gatewood.

"It's an odd thing. She had a miscarriage but almost four months later claimed this," said defense attorney John Gorman.

"Why would she almost jeopardize the career of her baby's father? I am just shocked by this," Tydingco-Gatewood said. "We've never had this kind of case in our court."

"It was a clumsy attempt," Gorman said.

Arce said her actions reflected her "poor judgment at the time."

"Things just happened very quickly; I didn't think of the consequences," she said. "Your honor, I definitely have (learned my lesson). No one else brought me here except for myself. I would do anything not to go to jail again. It's cold and sad, and lonely."

At the request of the prosecution, the court also ordered that Arce obtain her GED while on supervised release.

Arce has pleaded guilty to making and using a false document in a federal matter.

According to Post files, she was charged in federal court after being accused of using a fraudulent government of Guam report, specifically a fetal death certificate, as documentation that her child was stillborn on May 9, 2018.

Arce lied about the death to collect from a death benefit under the Family Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance, according to court documents. The group life insurance benefit is administered by Veterans Affairs and pays $10,000 for the death of a dependent child of an active-duty or National Guard service member.

It was said in court that the money has since been returned.