A once-confidential federal indictment against Vhavna Kumari Damai was made public on Thursday in the District Court of Guam.

Damai was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

According to the indictment that was handed down on Wednesday, Damai knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired and agreed with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

The alleged conspiracy spanned from January 2019 to July 5 when she allegedly was found in possession of more than 50 grams of the drug "ice" and $32,531 in cash.

The federal government has also sought the forfeiture of the cash that was seized as well as a 2013 Infiniti G37 Coupe.

Damai is scheduled to appear before the federal magistrate judge today.