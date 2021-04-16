Woman indicted in case alleging unemployment benefits fraud

Myra Laca Imanil was indicted Friday by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury for three counts of identity theft as a third- degree felony and three counts of unsworn falsification as a misdemeanor.

She is accused of obtaining someone else's identification and using it to apply for the Guam Department of Labor’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The federally funded program is intended for people whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted as a direct result of COVID-19.

She is also accused of writing a falsified letter and submitting it to the DOL, according to the Guam Attorney General's Office.

At least 12 grand jury members must agree that reasonable cause exists for the case to move forward.

The defendant has yet to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

