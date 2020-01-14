Woman jailed after failing drug test five times

Naomi Michelle Sanchez Parr was taken back into federal custody on Monday after she was accused of failing five drug tests and failed to report to 23 other drug tests.

Parr, who is serving her three years of supervised release for a 2015 drug conviction, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge to answer to the violations brought up by the U.S. Probation Service.

She is also accused of failing to comply with substance abuse treatment, submit monthly reports to probation in September, October and November 2019, comply with probation officer's instructions and failed to pay her special assessment fee.

Her attorney Joseph Razzano asked the court for time to review the allegations. The defense also asked that Parr remain out of prison as she is currently employed and is caring for her three children.

However, Probation and the U.S. Attorney's Office objected to her continued release and the court had her taken into custody.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 27.

In 2015, Parr admitted to authorities that she had arranged for drugs to be sent to her using someone else's mailing address, Post files state.

On Sept. 27, 2015, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified a suspicious first-class mail package that contained one heat-sealed clear plastic bag containing several smaller plastic bags concealed within a "Need for Speed: Shift" XBOX 360 video game, court documents state.

Inside the smaller bags were 17 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of methamphetamine.