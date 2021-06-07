The Guam Police Department has identified and is actively searching for a person of interest following the death of a 39-year-old woman.

Officers were seen looking for the suspect, who has not been identified publicly by police, in the jungle off Marine Corps Drive in Dededo on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the woman's death. She was found with multiple stab wounds at the Hotel Mai'ana in Tamuning.

Guam Fire Department responders transported a woman classified as an "injured person" from the hotel to Guam Memorial Hospital, according to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division was activated to look into the incident.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said, "The female victim sustained multiple laceration injuries to her body. The victim was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians."

A second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care, Tapao stated.