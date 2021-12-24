The woman who was killed in a serious car crash on Route 15 in Yigo back in August was 22 weeks pregnant, according to a complaint filed by the prosecution Thursday.

Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with the deadly crash.

Bradley Jared Macaranas Borja, 24, was charged with vehicular homicide while driving impaired as a second-degree felony, two counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, two counts of reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor, and operation of a motor vehicle without a valid license as a violation.

Investigators said Borja was driving south when the crash occurred.

Court documents state his vehicle encroached onto the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the victim, who was driving in the opposite direction.

Borja allegedly told police he left a house in Yigo where he had been drinking alcohol.

He told police he was driving 25 miles per hour when he saw the victim's car speeding toward him, documents state.

Authorities concluded that Borja was driving about 55 miles per hour and that his vehicle crossed the lane dividers, documents state.

When officers told Borja the victim had died, he was noted in court documents as responding: "She was pregnant, never mind, you guys got me. I'm done."