A woman who was on probation and pretrial release for two separate drug cases is back in the Department of Corrections after police found 29 baggies with methamphetamine.

Shelly Loveen Dejapa, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to a magistrate complaint filed by the prosecution, police pulled over a car that was straddling the center lane divider along Route 2 in Hågat on Sunday evening.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspect told police she was both on probation and pretrial release, adding that there was nothing suspicious inside the car, documents state.

Officers found 29 baggies of meth on the driver side floor and a glass pipe, the complaint states.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that the car did not belong to her before she refused to make any further statements.