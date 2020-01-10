Tenia Rewi, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of destruction of evidence, a misdemeanor, in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with the Attorney General’s Office.

In June 2018, Rewi was charged with possession of a Schedule l controlled substance after she attempted to pick up a mail parcel being inspected at the FedEx air cargo office in Tiyan.

Approximately 207 gross grams of the drug Spice, which were in 42 individual packets inside a purse, were found.

Rewi reportedly admitted to arranging the transaction via Facebook, which was to be given to Bantasar Kosi who, prior to Rewi's arrest, had just been arrested for the alleged importation and sale of Spice.

Under the plea agreement, the charges of importation of a Schedule I controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as a third-degree felony will be dismissed if Rewi abides by the terms of the deal.

The charge of destruction of evidence is punishable by a prison term of up to one year and/or a fine of no more than $1,000.

Assistant Attorney General Steven Haderlie prosecuted the case.

Remi also agreed to testify against alleged co-actors if they were to go to trial. Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola indicated in court that the co-actors are expected to take plea deals.

A sentencing date has not been set.