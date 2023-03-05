A woman pleaded guilty to abusing two teenagers in 2021.

Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child abuse and felonious restraint as third-degree felonies in the Superior Court of Guam Friday morning.

According to court documents, Nauta and David Michael Martinez Quinata were accused in September 2021 of tying up two boys, who were 13 and 16 years old at the time. The couple was accused of punching and kicking the minors multiple times and keeping them from having any food or water or using the bathroom.

The pair were supposed to both plead guilty to their charges in December, but only Quinata did, according to Post files, due to Nauta's plea, at the time, being a departure from Quinata's, despite allegations she was more culpable.

Daniel Somerfleck, the guardian ad litem, or the attorney representing the minors in the case, at the December hearing in particular thought Nauta was more responsible. In a subsequent hearing, another guardian ad litem, Phil Tydingco, “vehemently objected” to Nauta's plea, Judge Maria Cenzon said at the Friday hearing.

A third guardian ad litem, Robert Cruz, then appeared for Nauta's Friday hearing to confirm the victims were satisfied with her plea.

After the confirmation was made, Cenzon accepted Nauta's guilty plea, however, added that due to the felonious restraint charges, she and Quinata would have to be Level I registered sex offenders for the rest of their lives.

Per terms of the plea agreement, Nauta will be sentenced to five years with all but two suspended, but could be sentenced to five years with all but three suspended based on her cooperation with the government. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 19.

Quinata faces between three and six years in prison, according to Post files.

Arrest

Quinata and Nauta were arrested and charged after one of the victims was spotted by a witness walking along Wusstig Road and Chalan Eskuela wearing what appeared to be patched-up underwear in August 2021.

While the child spoke to the witnesses, Quinata then drove up and said he was trying to teach the boy a lesson, documents state.

The then-13-year-old initially told authorities his injuries came from playing basketball and falling off the couch while sleeping, but then his older brother, the then-16-year-old, said Quinata bound him with rope for three days while Nauta allegedly watched. He was told he was not allowed to have any food or water or use the bathroom, documents stated.

Nauta first told officers the boys tied each other up before allegedly admitting Quinata tied them up. Nauta, however, was accused of assaulting and tying up one of the boys for touching the “good food” in the refrigerator, documents stated.