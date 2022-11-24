Woman pleads guilty to fraudulent marriage

A woman pleaded guilty to being involved in a fraudulent marriage to gain permanent resident status.

Ana Liza Martinez Pelayo last week pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in the District Court of Guam.

Pelayo was indicted in September for allegedly conspiring with two others to be involved in a sham marriage that began in 2014.

The two others were Yves Pelayo and Sandra Valerio, who were charged and have since pleaded guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy in federal court.

According to court documents, Ana Pelayo came to Guam from the Philippines in 2014 and Valerio, a female U.S. citizen, introduced her to Yves Paleyo, a male U.S. citizen and resident of Guam.

The three agreed Yves Pelayo and Ana Pelayo would "enter into a sham marriage for the sole purpose of" Yves Pelayo assisting Ana Pelayo in obtaining a green card in exchange for a vehicle. Valerio planned and made the arrangements for the marriage, court documents state.

After the wedding and during the conspiracy, Valerio paid Yves Pelayo about $20,000 to go toward a vehicle and Yves Pelayo filed documents to ensure Ana Pelayo was a permanent resident and received immigration benefits, documents state.