Woman quarantined after found in isolation facility

A 24-year-old woman was quarantined and faces the possibility of being prosecuted after she was found in a room at a government of Guam isolation facility, the Guam Police Department announced Tuesday.

On Monday, nursing staff reported a possible violation in the protocol regarding an unauthorized individual in the facility, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao. A check was made and the woman was found in a room.

The woman was informed by nursing staff that she would not be permitted to leave and would have to quarantine.