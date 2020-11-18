Woman quarantined after found in isolation facility

A 24-year-old woman was quarantined and faces the possibility of being prosecuted after she was found in a room at a government of Guam isolation facility, the Guam Police Department announced Tuesday.
On Monday, nursing staff reported a possible violation in the protocol regarding an unauthorized individual in the facility, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao. A check was made and the woman was found in a room.
The woman was informed by nursing staff that she would not be permitted to leave and would have to quarantine.
The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for possible indictment and prosecution.