A woman was forced to spend Mother’s Day recovering at Guam Regional Medical City after she attempted to stop a man from stealing her husband's pickup truck and had been run over in the process.

The reported robbery happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in front of a residence along West San Antonio in Dededo.

Family members told The Guam Daily Post their father was getting ready to go to work and left the pickup's engine running in front of the home before briefly going back inside.

His wife then noticed a stranger inside the truck attempting to leave. Investigators said the woman grabbed onto the truck’s front driver side door to try and stop him. The suspect continued to drive away, forcing the woman to fall to the ground. Police said the suspect also ran her over.

She was treated for her injuries at GRMC. She remains in the intensive care unit with injuries that included a bruised lung, according to her family. She is in stable condition.

The suspect is described as being male, possibly local with a medium build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts.

Police also say the pickup, a green 1995 Toyota Hilux with Guam license plate No. BR998, has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or the Dededo Precinct Command at 632-9808.

The community can also provide information to Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com or call 477-HELP (4357).