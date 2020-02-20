A woman accused of setting a home on fire last month in Ipan wants to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Rae Ogo Paet Roberto, 49, was indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury on charges of arson as a third-degree felony and two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

She appeared for an arraignment hearing before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld told the court Roberto has signed a deferred plea deal with the government. He entered the deferred plea on her behalf to charges of negligent burning as a misdemeanor.

However, Judge Quan said the plea agreement would have to be discussed with the assigned judge at her next hearing.

Roberto is scheduled back in court before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Feb. 24.

Complaint

On Jan. 16, Roberto allegedly got into an argument with a man before taking 10-pound weights and damaging two vehicles parked in the front yard.

Several people inside the home said she tried to set fire to the mattress in a bedroom and to towels and clothing, among other things, documents state.

The witnesses said they were able to stop most of the fires. At one point, a family member had to pull the defendant out of the house because one of the fires had spread, documents state.

Arson investigators said the interior of the residence was burned beyond recognition, documents state.