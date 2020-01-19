Woman sues against malpractice arbitration

A former Saipan resident, who alleges a surgeon on Guam negligently performed surgery on her shoulder, is challenging the constitutionality of the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.

Wendy Nicholas filed a civil lawsuit in the District Court of Guam on Thursday against Guam Regional Medical City, Guam Orthopedic Clinic, Dr. Ruben Arafiles and an unnamed insurance company, seeking damages for alleged negligent medical treatment.

Nicholas is a resident of Beaverton, Oregon, and a former Saipan resident. She underwent medical treatment from Arafiles on Jan. 23, 2019, and thereafter at GRMC, the lawsuit states.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Saipan referred Nicholas to Arafiles and Guam Orthopedic Clinic in October 2018 for a recurring chronic left shoulder dislocation.

Arafiles performed open reconstruction of her shoulder on Jan. 23, 2019, and noted a complication.

On March 9, 2019, Nicholas returned to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. due to shoulder pain and was referred to off-island care in South Korea, where she underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a foreign body and repair her shoulder. The attending physician opined that the reason for her injury was traction, or damage due to the forced pull or widening of the shoulder and neck during the surgery that was done on Guam, the lawsuit states.

Nicholas, through her attorneys Matthew Holley and Victorino Torres, alleges Arafiles negligently performed surgery on her by leaving a loose anchor in her shoulder that caused unnecessary pain, and created financial hardship for her by requiring her to undergo corrective surgery in South Korea.

The lawsuit also seeks a preliminary and permanent injunction on Guam’s Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, alleging the law violates her due process and constitutional rights.

The law requires that any claim pursued on Guam be submitted to mandatory arbitration.

Nicholas’ attorneys argue the provisions of the law require a victim to pursue “expensive, time-consuming arbitration with arduous and burdensome procedural and substantive limitations, including limiting their rights to a jury trial and are being treated differently than other tort victims,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint asks the court to declare the mandatory arbitration law a violation of federal law and unconstitutional.

The lawsuit also alleges the defendants negligently breached the standard of care it should have afforded Nicholas by failing to properly perform the surgery.

Nicholas is seeking damages in excess of $75,000 to be proven at trial.

Health care professionals have opposed repealing the law. Without the Arbitration Act, malpractice insurance would rise and that, in turn, would mean fewer doctors willing to practice on the island, they stated.

The parents of 5-year-old Asher Lubofsky have also sought the repeal of the mandatory arbitration law. They filed a wrongful death suit after their son died in October 2018, about 18 hours after admission at Guam Memorial Hospital.