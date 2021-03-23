Tamuning resident Jose Pereda Taisague Jr., 38, has been arrested and charged with family violence and aggravated assault. Both charges came with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to the prosecution in court documents, a witness heard the suspect arguing with the victim and yelling, ‘You’re gonna die (expletive)’ before he threw the victim back into an apartment unit.

The victim allegedly told police that the suspect was inside the apartment unit with a knife.

During an argument, the suspect grabbed the weapon, sat on her stomach, pinning both her legs and arms before placing the knife on her left arm and slowly puncturing her skin, documents state.

The victim managed to grab the knife away from the suspect after he loosened his grip, documents state.

He allegedly told officers that he did not do anything and did not know why he was being arrested since the victim was not pursuing a complaint.