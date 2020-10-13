Woman tests positive at government homeless shelter

The government's emergency homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite has seen its first positive COVID-19 case.

"We did receive (one) last week. There was a mom who had tested positive after she went to a doctor's appointment," said Diana Calvo, executive director for Catholic Social Services, which is contracted to provide shelter supervision and case management at Global Dorm.

The woman was quarantined last week Friday at a government quarantine facility, along with her family, although Calvo didn't know the household size.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services was in contact with CSS staff on Friday, she added. Calvo said it was the first positive case at the shelter.

However, another incident did take place at Global Dorm this week. Calvo said a visitor came to the shelter Monday and began experiencing chest pains. Staff called 911 and Calvo said she believes the visitor was taken to a clinic.

There were 93 clients at the shelter as of Thursday. This included 39 minors, 17 of whom are 2 years old and younger.