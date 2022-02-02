A woman accused of threatening to shoot people at an elementary school two years ago is set to admit to the allegations filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Faye Marie Kang, 68, appeared virtually before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Brian Kegerreis asked the court to delay accepting Kang’s deferred plea agreement, as she still needs to sign it but has not due to issues with COVID-19.

Details of the plea deal have not yet been made public.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio told the court that the school principal did not object to the terms of agreement.

Kang is scheduled to appear back in court on March 8.

Threat

In February 2020, Kang was charged with terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of crime against the community.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a woman calling a public elementary school and threatening to go to the school and shoot people.

The caller threatened to harm children she said were bullying her grandson, court documents state.

Kang told police she was dissatisfied with the Guam Department of Education's handling of a bullying situation involving children known to her. She said she did not threaten anyone, documents state. Kang allegedly said she sometimes says things she doesn't mean. She also recalled saying "shooting" but did not remember how she said it.