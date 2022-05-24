A woman facing federal drug charges is set to admit to allegations that she tried to smuggle 114 grams of methamphetamine into Guam through the U.S. Postal Service.

Defendant Rebecca Rose San Nicolas Morta, 40, also known as Rebecca Mendiola, signed a plea agreement charging her with attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, according to court documents.

The plea deal was filed in the District Court of Guam on Monday.

According to the agreement, Morta wired $5,000 to pay for each package containing drugs.

She told the feds that she would use a minor relative’s name on the packages, adding that each package had 2 to 5 ounces of meth, documents state.

The alleged drug deals occurred between Jan. 31, 2020 and continued to Feb. 4, 2020.

Morta was set to go to trial on June 7.

A change of plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

According to Post files, Morta was caught with meth while being processed at the Department of Corrections last December.