A woman who was sentenced to spend 37 months in prison for a federal gun case has filed her notice of appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Verlyn Marie Terlaje Aponik was hoping to be spared from having to spend any time in federal prison after she admitted to permitting her husband, a convicted felon, to carry the firearms into their Chalan Pago residence. Her husband also had access to the area where the guns were stored.

A hearing for her appeal has not yet been scheduled.

She expressed remorse to the court during her sentencing hearing held earlier this month in the District Court of Guam.

However, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood was not convinced by her apology telling the defendant, “If you want to use a gun or some weapon to keep yourself safe, then you have to do it safely. You did not do it safely. You are not a responsible gun owner in this case.”

Verlyn Aponik will surrender to the U.S. Marshals Service upon designation of a facility either in Guam or in Washington state.

In December 2016, law enforcement discovered that her husband, Eric Aponik, was in possession and control of the firearms his wife had purchased, Post files state.

Eric Aponik was convicted in 2006 of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, and is not allowed to possess firearms.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 15.