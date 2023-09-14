Woman to serve 11 months for SNAP fraud

A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to serve about a year in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining $56,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

On Wednesday morning, Eugena Palomo Lane, 39, appeared in the U.S. District Court of Guam to be sentenced for a seven-year-long scheme where she fraudulently received SNAP benefits.

After being charged in April 2022, Lane pleaded guilty months later to charges of wire fraud and unauthorized use, transfer, acquisition, alteration or possession of SNAP benefits.

As a result, Lane was sentenced by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to 11 months in prison and three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a restitution amount of $56,271.

According to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office after the sentencing, Lane defrauded the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services from April 2015 to February 2022 to obtain SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

When determining who is eligible to receive the SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, the applicant's household is considered. In Lane's case, she "falsely reported to Guam DPHSS that her children were part of her household in her SNAP applications, when in fact she was living separate and apart from her children."

Scheme

According to court documents, Lane initially claimed she had six people living in her Agana Heights home when she applied in July 2014. In April 2015, she separated from her partner, but later left her children to stay with her partner.

Lane applied for the benefits and renewed her application in July 2015, stating she was the head of the household residence in Agana Heights, where seven people lived. The same information was given when she applied in 2016, but in the next three years she said eight people lived in her home, documents state.

Then, in October 2020, Lane's application stated she was living with one other person in Hågat, asking to change the report to add one of her children. She again applied in October 2021, stating she lived in Sånta Rita-Sumai with two others.

In total, Lane fraudulently obtained $56,271 in SNAP benefits, which she will now have to pay back in restitution.

"Unfortunately, many children go hungry in our communities. This prosecution sends a message of deterrence to those who stand in the way of the benefits they deserve," U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson stated in the release.